The Standard

Warrnambool home with million dollar price guide attracts interest

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated May 23 2022 - 6:48am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rare: A five-bedroom home at 8 Lynden Grove in Warrnambool offers Hopkins River and ocean views. It's been extended and extensively renovated and will be auctioned next month.

A "unique" five-bedroom home in Warrnambool's east, which features uninterrupted Hopkins River views and separate self-contained living, is attracting buyer interest.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.