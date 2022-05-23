A "unique" five-bedroom home in Warrnambool's east, which features uninterrupted Hopkins River views and separate self-contained living, is attracting buyer interest.
Ray White Warrnambool senior sales agent Chris Thomas said the large home had a cosy feel and would be auctioned on June 11.
The home, which has been extensively renovated and extended, has a price guide of $990,000 to $1.089 million.
There are two decks to enjoy the river and ocean views, one of which that has been enclosed to enable year-round use, but can be opened up in finer weather.
The home, which is over two levels, can be used as the one residence or separate accommodation for family members or as holiday or long-term rental, with its own entry.
On street level there's four bedrooms and a main bathroom with an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area.
Downstairs is fully self-contained includes a bathroom, kitchen and living area and a master bedroom with ensuite.
Mr Thomas said it was a unique property that offered buyers multiple options.
"The response been really positive," Mr Thomas said. "We've had a mix of local and out-of-town enquiries - people looking to move to the area or families looking to upsize, as well as people looking for a view which is hard to get especially at the moment.
"There's nothing to do. It's move in and enjoy," he said.
