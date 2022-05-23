The Standard

SES volunteers receive medals at the South West Region Long Service Awards

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated May 23 2022 - 6:29am, first published 3:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gary Hein (centre) with his medal and certificate.

For 46 years, Gary Hein has been helping others through his volunteering efforts with Portland State Emergency Service.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.