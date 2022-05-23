For 46 years, Gary Hein has been helping others through his volunteering efforts with Portland State Emergency Service.
He was one of 21 SES volunteers from the Warrnambool, Hamilton, Port Fairy, Portland and Terang units to receive a medal at a ceremony on Saturday.
Advertisement
Medals presented included 45, 35, 15, 10 and 5 years of service and national medals with VICSES chief executive officer Stephen Griffin and regional manager Nicholas Cowham in attendance.
Mr Hein is the only founding member from 1976 to still be part of the Portland unit.
"You do it because you want to do it," he said. "I did it to put a bit back into the community."
Mr Hein said he most enjoyed helping out the community in times of need.
"There's been a lot of good times and there's been a lot of sad times," he said.
"The training you get within the service is beneficial for everyday life, while at the same time you're helping the community out."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Hein has trained in road crash, high angle and search and rescues and has held the positions of search and rescue leader, deputy controller, controller and transport officer.
He said his most memorable job was locating a missing child.
"The parents thought the boy might have fallen into the Glenelg River," Mr Hein said.
"We found him the next day out on a track."
Mr Hein said since he joined he had seen many changes.
"Things have changed a lot in modernising equipment, going from hydraulics to battery charged," he said.
"High angle rescue equipment has improved drastically.
"The techniques are always changing but that's why you need to keep training on a regular basis to keep up with modern techniques."
Mr Hein has been involved in road crash rescue competitions nationally and internationally, including in Scotland and New Zealand.
Advertisement
He hoped to make it to 50 years with the SES, also encouraging others to join the unit.
Outside of the SES, Mr Hein was a committee member Portland Yacht Club and a scout leader.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.