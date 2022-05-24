A NEW writing competition will form part of the 2022 Warrnambool Storytelling Festival.
Entries for the short story competition of up to 1500 words on the topic change are now open.
Advertisement
Submissions are open to fiction, non-fiction, poetry and song writers over 16 who reside in the Warrnambool, Moyne or Corangamite shires. It must be unpublished.
It is a joint collaboration of the Warrnambool Storytelling Festival, Terang Noorat Arts in the Avenue collective, Commercial Hotel Terang and Star Printing.
Awards will be presented at Commercial Hotel Terang Victoria on June 29 at 7pm.
The 10 finalists will be invited and the audience will determine the people's choice that evening - and, along with five non-finalists will be offered the opportunity to have their work published by a local printing company.
The winner receives $1000, two runners up get $500 each and a people's choice gets $250.
The idea came from Commercial Hotel Terang proprietor Les Cameron who said people should enter because "stories matter".
"Every person has a story and the best way to get to people is to tell a story," he said.
"A 100-150 (word) piece might be more powerful than a 1500 (word) piece.
"Writing is important, like politics, people want to talk."
The storytelling festival runs from June 17 to July 3 across 14 locations with more than 30 events including music, poetry, art exhibitions, comedy, theatre and storytelling by experienced and novice storytellers.
It will be launched at Lighthouse Theatre on June 17 with a snippet of the festival and followed by a performance from local musician Tom Richardson.
Entries for the competition must be emailed to rosie10@gmx.com with short story in the subject heading by June 15. Details on the festival can be found here.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.