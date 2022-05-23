The Standard

AFL footballer Chris Heffernan returns to speak at Terang College

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated May 24 2022 - 7:23am, first published May 23 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alumni: Former Terang College student Chris Heffernan has fond memories of his school years. He is a keynote speaker at the college on Wednesday, sharing his journey from school to playing AFL and a professional career post-football.

Former AFL footballer Chris Heffernan will return to Terang College where he completed his secondary education to share his journey and memories from his time at the college.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.