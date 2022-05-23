Former AFL footballer Chris Heffernan will return to Terang College where he completed his secondary education to share his journey and memories from his time at the college.
Heffernan, 43, headlines the college's Education Week evening showcase event and open day on Wednesday.
Growing up on his family's dairy farm, just outside of Terang, Heffernan enjoyed a "typical farm upbringing". "It was pretty much farm, sport and school," he said.
Heffernan played junior football for Terang, and played a couple of senior games, aged 15, before being selected for the Geelong Falcons under 18 competition. He was drafted to Essendon in 1996 and went on to play a combined 170 games with the Bombers and Melbourne before retiring, aged 28.
The father-of-three credits Terang College with his smooth and "seamless" transition from a football career into full-time work. He now works as a director at accounting firm Ernst and Young.
"I had a very positive experience there," he said. "I played a lot of sport but I was keen to focus on going to university at the time.
"All the teachers I had were very supportive of that. There was more likelihood that students would go onto farming or a trade but there was a lot of encouragement for people to move away and go to university if they wanted."
In his first few years at Essendon, Heffernan completed a business degree with an accounting major. He did one day a week work placement in stockbroking for the next seven years, where he gained valuable experience, while still playing AFL football.
"I think what the school has given me, was preparing me for university in life after football, more so than perhaps some of the guys I played football with. That's something I will focus on if I can (as part of my presentation)."
Principal Kath Tanner said the open day events would focus on exploring the past, present and future of Terang College.
"Along with Chris, we have reconnected with lots of past students including renowned speaker Bernard Salt who attended the school in 1974, and we also have lots of alumni attending the sessions so it will be a great opportunity to see what they've been up to and the many varied career paths they've taken," Ms Tanner said.
The college will host the open day from 11.30am and the evening showcase begins at 6.30pm at the Strong Street campus.
