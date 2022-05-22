Swing 'not a shock': says Wannon Labor candidate

Independent Alex Dyson's chances of winning the seat of Wannon could be improved if Labor's Gilbert Wilson polls ahead of him.
Mr Gilbert said he believed his preferences would improve the independent's chances of causing an upset.
Mr Dyson has 20.5 per cent, while Mr Wilson is on 18 per cent after three quarters of the votes have been counted.
On Sunday, Mr Wilson said he was not surprised there had been a move by some voters to choose an independent candidate.
"I believe there is a lot of discontent with the major parties in general," Mr Wilson said.
"We have seen a big push for independent candidates."
Mr Wilson hit out at a claim by Mr Dyson that he sometimes felt like there were only two candidates in the race.
He said he had travelled 15,000 kilometres and had attended all six candidate forums.
"I think that's a comment that has been made by an inexperienced candidate," he said.
Mr Wilson said he was disappointed Mr Tehan had only attended three of the forums.
He said he believed a federal Labor government would result in positive change.
"I think Australians will see a remarkable change for the better with a government that will act and listen to the nation," he said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
