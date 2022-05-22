The Standard

Swing 'not a shock': says Wannon Labor candidate

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated May 22 2022 - 8:19am, first published 6:05am
CANDIDATE CALLS TIME: Gilbert Wilson will not contest the seat of Wannon in the next federal election.

Independent Alex Dyson's chances of winning the seat of Wannon could be improved if Labor's Gilbert Wilson polls ahead of him.

