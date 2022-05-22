Bold front running Warrnambool jumper Britannicus gave a faultless jumping display to land Symon Wilde his third Australian Steeplechase victory at Sandown on Sunday.
With Aaron Lynch aboard Britannicus beat stablemate Elvison by six lengths to take out the $150,000 feature after running a gallant second in Warrnambool's Brierly Steeplechase on May 3.
Wilde said Britannicus deserved to win one of the feature jumps races.
"I don't think anyone could begrudge Britannicus winning a big race after his effort in the Brierly," he said.
"Britannicus got everything in his favour to win the Australian Steeplechase. The track conditions were ideal for him.
"He was always going to be hard to beat once he got the soft track rating. It was a top ride by Aaron. He just allowed Britannicus to relax and find his rhythm. I never thought he was in danger at any stage.
"He was the horse to beat and it worked out like that."
Wilde, who won the 2017 Australian Steeplechase with Gold Medals after winning the race in 2012 with Magapixel said Britannicus will be set for jumps features later in the season.
"We'll be dictated to by the weather conditions regarding where we go with Britannicus," he said. "He's a duffer on the real heavy tracks.
"The Thackeray Steeplechase run at Warrnambool in July is usually run on a real heavy track which will not suit Britannicus. We may wait and see if we go to the Mosstropper at Pakenham in the middle of July for his next start while Elvison who loves it wet could go to the Thackeray but we'll just see how they pull up after there runs on Sunday before working out a final plan for them."
Britannicus has won two of his six jumps starts.
