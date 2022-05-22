"The Thackeray Steeplechase run at Warrnambool in July is usually run on a real heavy track which will not suit Britannicus. We may wait and see if we go to the Mosstropper at Pakenham in the middle of July for his next start while Elvison who loves it wet could go to the Thackeray but we'll just see how they pull up after there runs on Sunday before working out a final plan for them."