Connoisseurs have binned the booze at a tasting with a twist this weekend, in a sign the popularity of non-alcoholic drinks is rising across the region.
Port Fairy resident and 'Dry But Wet' business owner Amy Armstrong said about 30 people attended a sampling of 12 alcohol-free options at The Cally on Sunday.
Ms Armstrong - who has detailed her journey to sobrierty for two years - said there was plenty of interest in non-alcoholic options from younger people.
"I myself stopped drinking just shy of two years ago and I found I still wanted to be able to have that experience of pouring a glass of wine and the taste, experience and ritual of it all," she said.
"I just started an exploration of what was available at the time which wasn't very much. In the past 18 months, from what I'm putting out on offer today, there was only one available at the time.
"Having that alcohol-free option made my sobrierty journey an awful lot easier and it's just something I'm really passionate about."
She said she was lobbying to de-stigmatise choosing alcohol-free options.
"I think it can be a little bit of a generational thing, so the younger generations are a lot more interested in it rather than people my parents' age," she said.
"A big part of what I'm doing with my business is de-stigmatising not drinking and making it socially-acceptable, making it fun and cool.
"If you're not drinking you're not boring, you're still the same person and can still have a whole lot of fun."
