EDDIE Betts drew a crowd to the South West District league on Sunday when he ran out for Branxholme-Wallacedale.
The ex-AFL forward, celebrated for his goal-kicking prowess across a 350-game career with Carlton and Adelaide, became a Saint for the day as part of The Carlton Draft.
He finished with six goals in the Saints' 14.14 (98) to 8.5 (53) loss to Cavendish.
