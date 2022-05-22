The Standard

Ciaron Maher-trained Le Don De Vie wins BM100 at Flemington

By Tim Auld
Updated May 22 2022 - 5:08am, first published 12:30am
NEXT STEPS: Ciaron Maher is looking at races in Queensland over the winter months for lightly-raced Le Don De Vie. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Imported galloper Le Don De Vie gave Ciaron Maher the longest priced winner of his training career and knocked punters out of quadrellas winning a $130,000 benchmark 100 at Flemington on Saturday.

