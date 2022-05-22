The Standard

Panmure too strong for Old Collegians, extend winning streak to four

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated May 22 2022 - 1:32am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOP PERFORMER: Panmure's Jacob Moloney was among his side's best on Saturday. Picture: Anthony Brady

Panmure coach Chris Bant says work "above the shoulders" was needed to quell five minutes lapses from players.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.