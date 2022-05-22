Panmure coach Chris Bant says work "above the shoulders" was needed to quell five minutes lapses from players.
The Bulldogs rallied for a comfortable 23.9 (147) to 10.13 (73) victory over Old Collegians on Saturday. And while Bant said his team's first quarter was its best, the Bulldogs pilling on four unanswered goals, inconsistent patches stopped them running onto a bigger win.
"We kind of went in fazes after that," Bant said. "Just lapses for five minutes. We need to get better at that, when we come up against your Nirrandas.
"It's all above the shoulders, it's not getting ahead of yourselves, treating every ball and your opponents with respect."
Despite Panmure controlling every quarter, Bant said Old Collegians, to their credit, never rolled over. A four goal second quarter was by far the Warriors' best.
"Our second quarter was outstanding," Warriors coach Ben van de Camp said. "I was impressed with how we were able to move the ball and our pressure lifted and we were able to shut down elements of Panmure's game. The challenge is doing that for four quarters."
van de Camp credited Panmure's "nearly faultless" goal kicking.
"They were able to create a lot of set shots and didn't miss many," he said. "That hurts."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
