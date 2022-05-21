The Standard
Updated

Liberal Wannon MP Dan Tehan in box seat but Alex Dyson says too early to concede

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated May 21 2022 - 1:54pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holding back: Liberal incumbent Dan Tehan has refrained from declaring victory in Wannon on Saturday night as challenger Alex Dyson declines to concede. Photo: Chris Doheny.

Updated, 11.30pm, Saturday:

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.