ONE of the people instrumental in the Western Victoria Female Football League's formation is leaving her role at AFL Western District.
Alicia Drew - an advocate for women's sport who arrived in Warrnambool 13 years ago - will move to Horsham in June.
Drew, 35, coached South Warrnambool's first under 18 girls football team, conducted countless school clinics and worked for AFL Western District for four years.
She also helped boost female participation in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association in her role as director of female cricket.
Drew, affectionately known as 'Tiges' due to her passion for Richmond, said she was sad to be leaving the area and her nan, Pat Collins.
"When I came to Warrnambool I moved in with my nan and she was literally the only person I knew," she said.
"I worked in hospitality and got to know heaps of people and got involved with footy.
"I only ever came to the region for 12 months and I never ever in my wildest dreams thought I'd leave 13 years later achieving what I have achieved.
"I love how passionate people are about whatever their chosen sport is."
Drew, whose partner Bec lives in Horsham, said she was humbled to have played a part in sporting circles during her time in the south-west.
"The female footy league is one I'd celebrate," she said.
"Hopefully it's got a long future ahead of it and same with the cricket. We've struck a bit of gold with cricket. The junior comp already existed but there's going to be a bit of growth with the women's comp."
Drew will finish her role as AFL Western District participation co-ordinator on Friday, June 10.
