Independent takes chunk out of margin

For the first time in living memory, no candidate declared victory in Wannon on election night. Nor were any of the leading contenders conceding defeat. The rise of the independent was a major talking point last night as results from across the country were dissected. Mr Dyson's performance cannot be underestimated, outpolling Labor, possibly the first time it has happened in Wannon. It will be interesting to see whether his lead over Labor holds up with about a further 28,000 votes still to be counted at 11.40pm last night. The flow of preferences is unclear because Mr Dyson campaigned on an open ticket rather than issuing a how to vote card. Late last night he and Mr Tehan said the result was in the balance.

