Australian Electoral Commission phone voting extended for voters with COVID-19

By William Huynh
Updated May 20 2022 - 8:55am, first published 6:30am
Phone voting eligibility for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 has been expanded by the Australian Electoral Commission.

Telephone voting eligibility will be extended for voters who have tested positive to COVID-19 and missed the chance to pre-poll and postal vote.

