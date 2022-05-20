The Standard

Dan Tehan unlikely to lose in Wannon, according to Monash expert

Ben Silvester
William Huynh
By Ben Silvester, and William Huynh
Updated May 20 2022 - 7:46am, first published 6:00am
LIBERALS DISASTER: Monash University political scientist Zareh Ghazarian suspects a loss of Liberal MP Dan Tehan's safe Wannon seat would spell 'disaster' for the Coalition.

An unlikely loss in Wannon for the Liberals will be a "disaster" for the party regardless of the national result, says a political expert.

