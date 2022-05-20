The Standard

Ambleside Wealth Advisers showcases its new location which has been extensively renovated

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated May 20 2022 - 6:24am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Transformed: Ambleside Wealth Advisers owner James Kelly at the financial planner's new location in Kepler Street, which has been extensively restored to its former glory. The premises were previously vacant for more than 18 months. Picture: Anthony Brady.

A project to restore a historic central business property has been a labour of love for its new owners who have breathed new life into the formerly disused premises.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.