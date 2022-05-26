The Standard

Racegoers donate $18,000 to continue teacher's legacy

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
May 26 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ALL SMILES: Brauer College teacher Iain Jackson, legacy representative Matt Porter, Kate Lindsey from the Warrnambool Racing Club and careers advisor Jonathan Jenkins celebrate with students. Picture: Chris Doheny

The generosity of May Racing Carnival attendees will help ensure a former Warrnambool teacher's legacy lives on.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.