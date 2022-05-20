A SPOTLIGHT will be put on performances in Koroit with a permanent stage being constructed.
Construction is set to begin next week on Village Green and is expected to be completed by the end of August. It is a partnership between Moyne Shire Council, Koroit Irish Festival and Bega. The council allocated $100,000 from state government funding with the festival pitching in a further $70,000.
Koroit Irish Festival committee member Peter McDonald said the idea came about 12 months ago during the festival. "We said let's get serious about getting a stage on the green," he said. "It's a beautiful area and we want to maximise its usage."
Mr McDonald said the drive behind the project was for it to benefit the community and groups. Moyne Shire Council Mayor Ian Smith said the stage opened up new entertainment and tourism opportunities, and was a space for locals to enjoy.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
