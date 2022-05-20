Driver in fatal Navarre collision that killed four women ordered to pay compensation

Nichsolson's Jeep T-boned a Kia about 6pm on May 5, 2018 at the intersection of Stawell-Avoca Road and Ararat-St Arnaud Road. The Kia was driven by Hamilton's Elaine Middleton, 64, and carrying passengers Margaret Ely, 74, also from Hamilton, Heywood's Dianne Barr, 64, and Portland's Claudia Jackson, 72. The four women, who were returning home after attending a line-dancing competition in St Arnaud, died from their injuries at the scene. A psychologist report revealed one of the compensation applicants continued to experience intrusive thoughts about the collision, hypervigilance, emotional withdrawal and a sense of bleakness. "Her prognosis for improvement is limited," the psychologist wrote.

