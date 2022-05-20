One Warrnambool workplace has lost 93 per cent of their volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mercy Place was just one of 20 community groups and charities which setup a stall at Gateway Plaza on Friday as part of a recruitment drive to mark National Volunteer Week.
Lifestyle assistants Melanie Kermond and Evelyn Gurry said the loss of helpers had stretched staff thin.
"We probably need about 30 (volunteers) at least, but we're right down to two at the moment who are actually active," Ms Kermond said.
"It's been quite tight, I'm off work at the moment and our coordinator is away so we're very understaffed I guess to start with and without the volunteers it's even harder to run the proper programs."
Ms Gurry said staff were still able to carry out activities with residents but it was challenging.
"We've had up to five volunteers come in just recently, it's just unfortunate with COVID conditions changing and the health of the older generation as well, some are as old as the residents sometimes.
"It just means lifestyle staff are a little bit stretched and have to do a little bit more. We do what we can."
Gateway Plaza centre manager Melanie Wright said she was more than happy to help by making the venue available.
"Gateway Plaza recognises the incredible contribution volunteer groups make to our local community and are all too aware of the difficulty many groups have finding volunteers, whether that be due to an ageing member base, increased competition for volunteer time, or the impacts of COVID-19 over the past few years," she said.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0456 901 194
