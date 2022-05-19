Police seek information on hit and run incident at Portland

A Portland woman who was the victim of a hit and run was lucky to escape without serious injuries.
Sergeant Tom Dempsey, of Portland police, said a female pedestrian was crossing the road at the corner of Percy and Henty streets on May 5 when the incident occurred.
"A female pedestrian who had a green light to cross was walking north about 6.05pm," Sergeant Dempsey said.
"When she was half way across a black sedan clipped her."
The woman was thrown backwards and taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.
Sergeant Dempsey said the driver of the vehicle failed to stop and assist the woman.
"When you've hit a person and you leave them, it's pretty serious," he said.
"She was lucky to escape without serious injuries."
Police are calling for witnesses or anyone with information on the incident to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland police on 5522 1500.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
