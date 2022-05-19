The Standard

The incident happened at a Portland intersection on May 5

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 19 2022 - 11:24pm, first published 9:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pedestrian struck in hit-run, police want help identifying the driver

A hit-run incident involving a female pedestrian being struck crossing at Portland's Percy Street and Henty Street intersection has prompted a police plea for information.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.