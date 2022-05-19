Pedestrian struck in hit-run, police want help identifying the driver

A hit-run incident involving a female pedestrian being struck crossing at Portland's Percy Street and Henty Street intersection has prompted a police plea for information.
A Portland police spokesman said officers were trying to identity the driver involved in the collision at 6.05pm on Thursday, May 5.
"The vehicle, described only as a black sedan, was travelling south on Percy Street, before turning right into Henty Street, where it hit the pedestrian, knocking her backward," he said.
"The sedan has briefly paused before driving away from the scene.
"An unknown witness stopped and assisted the pedestrian, who later attended at Portland District Health.
"If you witnessed the above incident, or have any information, please contact the Portland Police Station on 5522 1500 Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000."
Anyone providing information to Crime Stoppers can choose to remain anonymous.
