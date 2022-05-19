The Standard

Portland man extradited over stalking-related offences

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated May 19 2022 - 7:46am, first published 7:39am
A Portland man has been extradited from South Australia and charged with persistently contravening a court order and stalking-related offences.

