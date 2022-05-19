Portland man extradited over stalking-related offences

A Portland man has been extradited from South Australia and charged with persistently contravening a court order and stalking-related offences.
The 57-year-old was arrested in Port Adelaide on Tuesday.
He has been charged with a number of offences including contravening a court order, using a telecommunications device to menace and stalking.
It's alleged the offending occurred between May and July 2021.
The man appeared in the Port Adelaide magistrates' court on Wednesday, where Victoria Police detectives successfully applied to have him extradited.
Victoria Police Detective Sergeant Benjamin Gordon said police were unwavering in their commitment to catch up with people who choose to perpetrate crime.
"We make no apologies in keeping the community safe and holding perpetrators of crime to account," he said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
