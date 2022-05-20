Dylan Brunt is excited to step out onto Friendly Societies' Park for the first time in more than a year.
The 28-year-old has been playing for all abilities team, the Hurricanes for 10 years and will again feature in Sunday's home match against Wimmera Whippets.
Advertisement
"I think it's going to be a pretty good game in front of everyone," Brunt said.
Lending his height in the ruck, as well as playing off half-back, Brunt said he has held a love for the game "for forever and a day" and enjoys the time he spends with the team.
South Warrnambool Hurricanes, formerly known as the Hampden Hurricanes, celebrated a win in the opening round of the Football Integration Development Association' western conference's current season earlier this month, defeating Hamilton Kangaroos 7.4 (46) to 4.6 (36).
"It was the first time they'd beaten Hamilton in a few years, so they were pretty happy with that," program coordinator Jock O'Connor said.
I think it's going to be a pretty good game in front of everyone.- Dylan Brunt
The Hurricanes will aim to make it two-from-two when they welcome the Whippets to Warrnambool. Coach Damian Thornton and team manager Jo Nelson have spearheaded the program this year, though with both away this weekend, several others are expected to step up to help coach the side.
O'Connor said the team was looking forward to playing in front of a home crowd.
"They've probably missed out for a few years," he said. "They love going away too, with the bus trip, but it is good to have a home game. Combining with the senior women's (later in the day), hopefully we'll get a few people up (at Friendly Societies' Park)."
O'Connor said the program had been strengthened with the addition of new players this year.
"We've got really good numbers, we've added quite a few players," he said. "They've really bounced back. They're always pretty excited about coming to training and being involved. You see lots of smiles and laughing, and lots of great interactions between all of them.
"Their disabilities vary a great degree, but they all really look after each other, they're a great bunch and have a pretty good innate understanding of what each other is going through."
O'Connor said the Hurricanes had become an integral part of South Warrnambool's entire playing contingent.
"We want to embrace as much of the community as we possibly can," he said. "All abilities certainly comes into that, and they add so much to our club and our culture. Hopefully we get a lot of support down at the grounds."
South Warrnambool Hurricanes take the field from 12pm.
IN OTHER SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.