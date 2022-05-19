Authorities confirm animal caused Port Fairy shearwater devastation

A predator was the cause of death for more than 50 shearwaters on Griffiths Island this month, the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning has confirmed.
A DELWP spokesperson said testing had concluded and it was up to Moyne Shire Council to now manage the site.
Advertisement
"Testing of the shearwater samples to determine cause of death is complete and findings indicate predators the likely cause," the spokesperson said.
"Fox predation on shearwaters at Griffith Island is not uncommon, and the likely cause of death for the majority of the shearwaters.
"The land manager, Moyne Shire Council, are working on ways to improve the management of predators in the area.
"Shearwaters can also be attracted to lights at night, especially on misty nights and this will also be a consideration in the future."
In a public post, Moyne Shire Council said it would now consider additional fox controls, turning off artificial lighting in the area and increasing local laws patrols to monitor for dogs off-lead.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0456 901 194
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0456 901 194
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.