The Standard

DELWP confirm predator responsible for more than 50 shearwater deaths near Griffiths Island

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated May 19 2022 - 6:59am, first published 6:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Authorities confirm animal caused Port Fairy shearwater devastation

A predator was the cause of death for more than 50 shearwaters on Griffiths Island this month, the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning has confirmed.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0456 901 194

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.