Panmure's Matt Smith doesn't regret the two years spent living abroad in lieu of winning a senior premiership. But the defender is hopeful 2022 can bring about finals success for a promising Bulldogs' reserves team.
Smith, 36, was living and working in London as Panmure went on to secure back-to-back flags in 2012 and 2013.
"No regrets going overseas, the Olympics were on in London at the time and got to see Black Caviar race," Smith said. "It would have been nice (to play in a premiership) but we flew back a little bit early to watch the second flag and enjoy the moment with them."
Smith will run out for his 200th club game in Saturday's reserves match against Old Collegians. When asked how he felt ahead of the milestone, Smith laughed: "Old and broken".
"But I guess I do look back on it as some sort of an achievement," he added.
After wrapping up a 163-game senior playing career, Smith has continued in the reserves as a way to give back to the club and have fun.
"This year, we actually got pretty good numbers in the twos, and have a good side," he said. "It would be nice to play some finals, I don't think we've played finals in reserves since 2013-14."
Spending his junior years at North Warrnambool, Smith shifted to Panmure around 2004 at the urging of Jim Conlan and never looked back. Off-field, he served as club president in 2016 and 2017 after a previous two-year stint as reserves coach in 2009-10. He is currently vice president.
"I've always tried to get involved and help out," he said. "We're a fun club, and we try and attract good quality people to the club. We think success will come from people enjoying themselves."
Smith isn't sure if his career will extend past the season, though would "never say never".
"It'd be nice to get some success at the end of the year, but we'll see what happens," he said.
Meanwhile, South Rovers' Matthew Wood will play his 300th club game on Saturday. Wood, 50, lines up in the reserves, a week after featuring in the senior side alongside son Ty.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
