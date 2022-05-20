The "forgotten" flood victims in New South Wales will soon get dozens of computers courtesy of a donation by a Warrnambool business.
Advertisement
Rotary Club of Warrnambool Central spent much of Thursday covering about 110 monitors in bubble wrap and packing the dozens of computers and keyboards ready to be sent north.
Rotary club spokesperson Bob McMillan said Warrnambool financial firm Sinclair Wilson made the donation after upgrading all their old computers at their offices in Timor Street. Mr McMillan said the food victims seem to be have forgotten about.
A school in the town of Lismore, which was hit by devastating floods on 28 February and then again on 30 March, will take delivery of the computers which will be driven up there by Rotary Club members from Melbourne.
"It's going to a school up there. They lost everything. There's nothing left," Mr McMillan said.
The sheer scale for the disaster left thousands of homes and businesses inundated.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.