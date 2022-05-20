Port Mac is the place to be if targeting tuna

A very blustery and, to be honest, a crap weekend to head out fishing is what we were greeted with last week, but there was some fishing that was done during the week, so we still have something to report on.
The travelling tuna fishermen have made their way back to Port Fairy after Dan Hoey and his crew had a crazy few days landing four big tuna in three trips.
Using Bonze skirts behind the spreader bar, the guys boated fish to approximately 120kg.
Towing Bonze D-Shackles and Bullet shaped lures, such as the Weapon and Exocet, they have also caught some decent school fish.
One of the fish had an old long line hook or rec fisherman's hook still in the corner of its jaw, so it was second time unlucky.
Port "Mac" has again been the most popular place to be, with heaps of boats flocking to the area in search of one of these beasts of the ocean.
Numerous fish over the 100kg mark have been landed and even more around the 70-100kg mark.
It's great to see this size class of fish around our area after being a thing of the past for numerous years.
Certainly, early on, anglers caught lots of fish in this class but they sort of disappeared after that.
Either way, anglers are now stoked that they are back in numbers and readily taking lures.
In other offshore news, the toothy brigade has turned up and have been causing havoc for unsuspecting anglers. School shark have moved in again and are tearing anglers' gear to shreds and leaving them with a piece of mono leader floating in the wind.
We have made some school shark rigs with 125lb soft wire to ensure you stay connected for as long as is needed.
Just using a small 30cm bite trace is all you need to stop these shark from chomping straight through your leaders.
Another piece of advice is to use some heavier mono leader because when they are hooked, they will twist on themselves and become tangled in the line and rub you off.
We recommend anywhere from 80-150lb mono to stop this from happening.
The depth of these school shark have been anywhere from 50-450m of water, so if conditions allow, there are stacks of options for everyone.
The Hopkins River continues to be a good option for bream this past week.
It's been blocked and then opened for a couple of weeks now but this hasn't deterred the fish at all.
Some great flows of clean saltwater have made their way into the river, thanks to some good tides and big seas this past week.
Usually, when we get some great blue water coming in, there is a fresh run of Mulloway that follow in with it, so it will be interesting to see what happens in the following week or so.
Mick Wilkinson has been catching some nice fish over on the mudflat opposite the bottom boat ramp on his trusted cut mullet.
Unfortunately, one river that is not receiving nice water into it is the Curdies.
The state of the river brought on a public meeting last Friday night, attended by concerned members of the community.
Like all public meetings, there are a lot of theories and speculation as to why the algae has been so bad compared to other years, but, at the end of the day, we won't know until the necessary tests are done and the findings are announced.
Approximately 100 concerned residents, waterway users and general public voiced their concerns about the mismanagement of the waterway by the governing bodies.
There were lots of questions thrown at the panel, which consisted of Member for Polwarth Richard Riordan, Landcare facilitator Geoff Rollinson, VRFish Advocacy and Member Co-ordinator Ben Scullin and a former member of the Glenelg Hopkins CMA.
One thing I do know is that things need to happen now before we lose this brilliant waterway forever.
I really feel for the residents, who have to live each and every day with that smell lingering.
If you would like to get involved and make a difference, then head to the savecurdies.com.au website or via their Facebook page.
This weekend has light winds and some nice seas, so the offshore brigade will be out in full force and trying their luck.
It's always an exciting time for offshore anglers after a big blow, as it could mean the fish have moved inshore.
Hopefully, the weather stays true to the report and we can see some great captures coming in.
Until next week, tight lines and best of luck.
