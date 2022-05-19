School rapid antigen testing requirements set to change

As COVID-19 and winter flu case numbers ramp up in the region's schools, the Department of Education and Training has announced plans to wind back rapid antigen testing from next week.
From Monday it is recommended that only symptomatic students and staff use rapid antigen tests (RATs). RATs are also required to be used for five days if a student or staff member is a close contact of a confirmed case and they are attending a school.
Since the 2022 school year began testing has been strongly recommended twice-weekly for staff, primary and secondary students and early childhood education and care staff, and five times a week for specialist schools. Schools will continue to receive the same weekly quantity of RATs.
It follows a spike in staff and student absences at Warrnambool secondary schools this week, with one school switching to a mix of face-to-face and online learning in one year level.
In the 24 hours to 4pm Tuesday, more than 1750 students and almost 230 staff reported to government schools that they had tested positive for COVID-19.
A Department of Education and Training spokesman said schools across the state had been impacted by staff shortages.
"We know with COVID and other emerging winter illnesses circulating in the community there are some challenges with school staffing - we work closely with any schools facing workforce issues through the usual CRT process, using Department of Education staff where possible and through our Job Opportunity Pool of almost 1000 retired or pre-service school staff," the spokesman said.
Prior to the announcement, Brauer College principal Jane Boyle encouraged families to continue testing and said it had helped limit illness at the college.
"Most people are fairly religious in doing it the way that they're still reporting. I think it's still being done," she said of the current twice-weekly testing requirement.
"It's very useful because people who do have COVID are not coming into the school therefore we keep the infection rate restricted," Ms Boyle said. "Naturally it still goes on but I think it does limit the spread in the college for sure."
