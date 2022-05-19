The Standard

Department of education announces changes to twice-weekly RAT testing

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated May 19 2022 - 7:07am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
School rapid antigen testing requirements set to change

As COVID-19 and winter flu case numbers ramp up in the region's schools, the Department of Education and Training has announced plans to wind back rapid antigen testing from next week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.