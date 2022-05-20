The Standard

Council goal to shot for Warrnambool foreshore basketball court

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
May 20 2022
New idea: An outdoor basketball/netball court has been flagged for Warrnambool's foreshore.

Warrnambool City Council is courting the idea of building a basketball court along the foreshore area to cater for older kids.

