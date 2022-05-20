Warrnambool City Council is courting the idea of building a basketball court along the foreshore area to cater for older kids.
The foreshore harour area is also set to be transformed with a new art sculpture, but the location and style is still yet to be decided.
Both plans are listed in the council's 2022-23 draft budget, with the court set to be funded through the council's small infrastructure fund which has more than $760,000 sitting in it.
"Over the coming year, council will explore the possible addition of outdoor casual basketball and netball facilities at Lake Pertobe and other areas of the municipality," the budget says.
The move to install a basketball/netball somewhere along the foreshore, mayor Vicki Jellie said, came after the idea for a court behind the Pertobe Road Kiosk which could host beach-side 3x3 Hustle events was raised in September 2020.
That idea was labelled "exciting" and "brilliant" by the former councillors, but it has yet to progress.
Instead, the council will now look to construct a full court somewhere along the foreshore.
The council's chief executive officer Peter Schneider said the exact location was yet to be decided, and it could be located on either side of Pertobe Road.
"It's a concept there at the moment," he said.
"Some of the things people have been talking about is that Lake Pertobe has lots of stuff for the smaller kids but none for the group over age 13."
Cr Jellie said it was a good idea which would provide something for that older age group to do.
About $58,000 has also been set aside for a new public artwork for the foreshore area, but Mr Schneider said they didn't have anything in mind at this stage.
"There has been a couple of things talked about for down there such as murals and those types of things," he said.
"We're thinking this would be more like a sculpture."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
