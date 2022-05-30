National buyers rush to secure property in Peterborough

Interest in Peterborough properties is unprecedented, according to a south-west real estate agent.
Ray White's Gerard Delaney said there were 134 inspections conducted when a Merrett Street property was recently on the market.
It was set to go to auction but sold prior after a "very lively pre-auction campaign".
Mr Delaney said there were people from across Australia looking for properties in the seaside town.
"We've had some outstanding results," he said.
Another property that has sparked nation-wide interest is a four-bedroom bluestone home.
It is also located on Merrett Street and boasts uninterrupted views of the Bay of Islands.
"There are only three or four Peterborough homes that enjoy unobscured views," he said.
Interest has come from Melbourne buyers and people interstate.
Mr Delaney said the unique property, which offers a private backyard complete with a pizza oven, would be a perfect permanent residence or holiday home.
'La Quinta', which means house of stone, boasts sweeping sea views from its second-storey balcony.
Mr Delaney said properties in Peterborough were tightly held but there was high demand for a slice of the seaside town.
The home has a price range of between $1.25 and $1.35 million.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
