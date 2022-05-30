The Standard

National buyers rush to secure property in Peterborough

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated May 30 2022 - 2:52am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Interest in Peterborough properties is unprecedented, according to a south-west real estate agent.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.