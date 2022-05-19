The Standard
What's on

Voting centres in Wannon - cake and bake stalls and democracy sausages too

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated May 20 2022 - 5:27am, first published May 19 2022 - 12:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Voting centres in Wannon - cake and bake stalls and democracy sausages too

THE TIME has come to cast your vote for the 2022 federal election. The Standard has compiled a list of voting centre locations voters can attend on Saturday across Wannon.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.