Voting centres in Wannon - cake and bake stalls and democracy sausages too

THE TIME has come to cast your vote for the 2022 federal election. The Standard has compiled a list of voting centre locations voters can attend on Saturday across Wannon.
All voting centres open from 8am-6pm.
And, of course, we haven't forgotten the sausage sizzles, cake stalls and fundraisers, so grab yourself a democracy sausage.
Allansford:
Allansford Primary School
Bolwarra:
Bolwarra Primary School
Hamilton:
Patterson Park Hall
Hamilton Senior Citizens Rooms
Dunkeld:
Dunkeld Community Centre
Hawkesdale:
Hawkesdale College
Heywood:
Heywood Senior Citizens
Koroit:
Koroit Senior Citizens Rooms
Macarthur:
Macarthur Primary School
Mailors Flat:
Mailors Flat Hall
Mortlake:
Mortlake Soldiers Memorial Hall
Narrawong:
Narrawong Mechanics Hall.
Penshurst:
Penshurst Memorial Hall
Port Fairy:
St Patrick's School
Portland:
Portland North Primary School
Portland Drill Hall
Bundarra Primary School
Purnim:
Purnim Public Hall
Tarrington:
Tarrington Lutheran Church Hall
Warrnambool:
Brauer College
St Joseph's Primary School
Warrnambool Primary School
Temperance Hall
Our Lady Help of Christians Primary School
Woodford:
Woodford Primary School
Woolsthorpe:
Woolsthorpe Primary School
Yambuk:
Yambuk Hall
Allansford:
Allansford and District Primary School, 9am-2pm.
Dunkeld:
Dunkeld Refugee and Asylum Seeker Support Group Democracy Sausage (gluten free sausages and bread available), Sterling Place - Dunkeld Community Centre, 9am-2pm.
Koroit:
Koroit District Primary School barbecue, sausages in bread and onion, Koroit Senior Citizens Hall, 9am-2pm.
Terang:
Sausage sizzle, Dalvui CWA, Terang outside Civil Hall outside the Civic Hall, 8am-2pm.
Portland:
Sausage sizzle, Bundarra Primary School, 9am-3pm.
Sausage sizzle, Portland Scout Group, from 8am.
Warrnambool:
Barbecue and cake stall outside the hall at St Joseph's Primary School, 11am-3pm.
Election day stall, Our Lady Help of Christians, coffee, barbecue, chocolates and plants, 9am-2pm.
Woodford:
Cove Coffee Van, Woodford Voting Centre on Saturday from 8-1 with hot and cold drinks and snacks
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
