The walls of Bobby Frost's home are adorned with framed certificates and expressions of gratitude.
The 88-year-old Warrnambool man has given decades to his city, volunteering at Premier Speedway, the Warrnambool RSL and the city's fire brigade.
After moving to Warrnambool aged 12, Bobby went on to hold various jobs at Kraft Cheese Factory, Minhamite livestock station, Nestles, R.A Steel, Fotheringhams and with the RED relief at Tower Hill, fencing and duck counting.
He commenced National Service in 1952, training at Puckapunyal for three years before later being charged as a Queen's Guard in Hamilton in 1956.
Bobby was always on the go, besides a brief stint of recovery at home in the '60s after falling three storeys during the demolition of the Nestle factory.
He broke his leg and hurt his back but it didn't take him long to get back on his feet.
Bobby joined the Premier Speedway team as a groundsman in 1968 while still employed at Nestles and would often return home in the middle of the night.
He spent hours "mucking around" on the track before buying his own hot rod, which he and his wife Sue raced.
Sue said Bobby once claimed third place at a race in Darlington, while she took home a trophy on the only night she ever competed.
"I went over a hill and did a rollover. I took home a trophy which Bob never did," she laughed.
When he wasn't racing, Bobby was conducting maintenance at the track.
He never joined the committee but you'd always see him with a paint brush or screw driver in hand, while having a yarn with anyone who passed by.
Bobby said he was never one to sit idle while Sue said he "just really loved a chat".
In 1981 Bobby went on to join the Warrnambool CFA following encouragement from his foreman at the Kraft factory.
Two years later the Ash Wednesday fires swept across the region.
"I remember the power suddenly went off at work but I had to wait to clean the machines, which I always did once everything was finished," Bobby recalled.
"That's when I saw the fire come across from Garvoc way, it was going that fast, everything in its path was just exploding.
"It was doing 40 to 50 km/h easy.
"I could see buildings ahead just exploding into nothing."
Bobby's manager let him knock off work early and he headed straight out to help clear fallen trees on the roadways, locate cattle and extinguish the fires.
More than 30 years later he found himself back on the ground during the St Patrick's Day Fires, which burnt through 40,000 hectares of land and killed tens of thousands of livestock.
Bobby said the Camperdown Showgrounds were being used as a staging area, where firefighters, vehicles and equipment gathered in preparation for assignment.
He said no one was in charge so he took the reins, conducting staging area management.
Bobby was also on the scene at a fire at Warrnambool aged care facility Lyndoch, which claimed a life and saw residents of the Swinton Wing clambering for breathing devices.
Bobby attended hundreds of fires across the region over the years and was often one of the first on the scene, no matter what time of night.
And if he wasn't working at the factory or fighting fires on the ground, he was replacing fire extinguishers at local businesses or manning the fire spotting tower at Mount Warrnambool.
"I did fire spotting for just over 30 years," he said.
"You'd basically watch all of the western region for any bit of smoke, lightning strikes or fire. If you got a real good day, you could see the coastline from Childers Cove to Portland."
Bobby said he observed two fires start in his three decades at the tower.
"You see a lot of them already going but when they actually start, it's like lighting a cigarette up with matches," he said.
Fortunately the two fires were controlled "fairly quickly".
"We had Vic Fire then and you'd phone them, they'd contact the local station and from the tower you'd watch the trucks moving out," he said.
Bobby has also spent hours volunteering with the Warrnambool RSL.
He joined in the years after his National Service, when the city's RSL was located in what is now the Warrnambool library.
"I've spent a lot of time mucking around there, just chatting and drinking," he said.
A committee member for 11 years, Bobby helps with fundraising in the lead up to Anzac Day and Remembrance Day.
He was seen all over Warrnambool in the lead up to this year's April 25, selling Anzac badges outside the city's shopping centres.
Bobby has been in charge of first aid at various jobs and volunteer roles, and is a life member at South Warrnambool Football Netball Club alongside his wife.
He's also a veteran of Warrnambool's May Racing Carnival and ACME Field Days.
"I just like helping people and giving back to the public," Bobby said.
Sue said her husband was a kind-hearted, "determined bloke" who never sat still.
Until November last year, she said, when Bobby suffered a stroke, leaving him with a "weak left side" and in hospital for about three weeks.
"They would have liked me in there a lot longer," Bobby laughed.
But he returned home as soon as he could and underwent physiotherapy up to three times a day.
About 95 per cent of his movement has since returned.
Sue said that back in November Bobby was told he likely wouldn't drive again.
"That hit him hard," she said.
But he went back to VicRoads and underwent all the necessary testing to get him back behind the wheel.
"Of course I'm back driving," Bobby said.
"I'm even back using the welder in the shed again."
And while the stroke has forced Bobby to slow down, he is still a regular at the Warrnambool RSL during the week and at speedway on Saturdays.
He said physically he felt fine but sometimes his words came out "a bit jumbled".
"But I'm not one to just sit there and have a cup of coffee, that's not me. I've got to be on the move," Bobby said.
"If I wake up, I've got to be gone. I've got to go."
And while he is still "up and about", Bobby said he knows when it's time to rest.
"It's been hard though," he said.
"I'm just glad no one has told me to stop. I've made that decision myself and that doesn't hurt as much as if someone had said 'you're gone'."
Bobby said he hoped to see more people volunteer, particularly "the young ones".
"Just give it a go," he said.
"And treat everyone the same. That's what I do."
Bobby and Sue, who met while both working at Nestles in 1953, have seven children, 20 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.