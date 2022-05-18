The final campaign week is upon us, and with election day just around the corner, our pub test panellists share their last thoughts before casting their votes.
Rod Carter, 84, said although the campaign had "no effect" on how he would vote, aged care - like he mentioned at the start of the pub test series - would be the issue on his mind at the voting booth.
Advertisement
"We saw during the pandemic just how bad the for-profit organisations regulated the system, and how badly they performed," he said.
"The majority of those institutions were very poorly served by very underpaid, and not enough, staff.
"There's enough pressure on people as they age, they should not be the ones fighting to get enough food and care, it behoves the rest of the people to be advocating on their behalf."
The retiree said his preferred Prime Minister would be Anthony Albanese primarily due to the Labor leader's campaign "emphasis on care" for Australians.
"Whether it be aged care, child care, Medicare, wages for low earners, he's emphasised that a lot," he said.
Colleen Hughson, 49, said the question of which candidate would do the most to reduce carbon emissions and address climate change would influence her ballot.
"This is the number one issue for me because we are in a climate emergency," she said.
"Queensland has just flooded for a third time this year, Australian birds and animals are going extinct on our watch, many of our rivers are sick and depleted, (and) the 2019/2020 bushfires were absolutely devastating."
The videographer said Mr Albanese was her preferred Prime Minister.
"He demonstrates honesty, integrity and humanity, three character traits which Scott Morrison is lacking in," she said.
"And in relation to my number one issue, climate change action, Labor has a much stronger actionable policy."
Michael Killen, 21, said the issue that would determine his vote on Saturday was housing availability and affordability.
"Young people have a pretty big stake in this issue," he said.
"To come into a world where there are very little options with housing and where you'll be stuck in a rent paradigm for a long time is disheartening."
The first-time voter said his preferred election winner at this stage was Mr Albanese with an "asterisk".
"I'm not really fond of either candidate," he said.
"Albanese gets the job done and returns us to the status quo of politicians.
Advertisement
"Morrison is a bit more inflammatory in nature, which is definitely not what the world needs right now after the recent history we've just lived through."
IN OTHER NEWS:
David de Carteret, 38, said the implementation of a federal corruption watchdog would likely be the issue front of his mind on polling day.
"There doesn't seem to be a lot of transparency with the way the government is functioning," he said.
"If there was a mechanism that would allow there to be some accountability within the system, that would provide some reassurance when it comes to how government is spending money.
Advertisement
"A lot of savings could be made... and funding would be distributed more evenly."
The bar owner said his preferred leader was Mr Albanese more due to his opponent's shortcomings than the Labor leader's merits.
"I feel like there's been a lack of accountability and transparency with Scott Morrison," he said.
"There's been a lack of honesty with the way he has conducted himself.
"It's not so much that I have a strong affinity or strong support for Anthony Albanese but more so I would prefer to see a different leader."
Charmaine Clarke, 55, said election candidates' responses to the Uluru Statement and commitment to creating an Indigenous Voice to parliament would affect her voting decision.
Advertisement
The Gunditjmara elder said Mr Albanese's promise to implement the Indigenous parliamentary advisory body at his final press club address might sway her vote.
"Finally I can get to hear what the policies are," she said.
"It brought me to tears how powerfully he spoke about our aspirations as Aboriginal people."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.