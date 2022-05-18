The Standard

Julian Assange's father John Shipton attends Ithaka screening at Capitol Cinemas

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated May 18 2022 - 7:54am, first published 3:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CAMPAIGNING: Julian Assange's father John Shipton and Australia Network South-West Victoria Regional Group member Julie Hart, organiser of Warrnambool's Ithaka screening at Warrnambool's Capitol Cinema. Picture: Chris Doheny

As WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange awaits a verdict on his extradition to the United States, his father visited Warrnambool to attend a fundraiser for his son.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.