The Standard

Peterborough residents vent about the health of the Curdies River

BS
By Ben Silvester
Updated May 18 2022 - 8:42am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chronic issue: The Corangamite Catchment Management Authority has made it clear the health of the Curdies River will take many years to repair. Photo: Save the Curdies.

Peterborough residents have vented their anger at two public meetings in recent days about the dire condition of the Curdies River, which authorities concede will take many years to resurrect.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.