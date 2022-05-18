Funding boost for veteran services

Warrnambool's RSL sub-branch will receive more than $12,000 to re-fit its veterans services area, after a funding announcement from Western Victoria MP Gayle Tierney.
The state government funds would include work on the entrance area and reconfiguring existing office spaces to add new facilities to support veterans.
It's one of 50 projects across the state to share in $1.1 million aimed at improving the lives of veterans and their families.
"We are backing this project to increase facilities to give better access to essential services for veterans," Ms Tierney said.
"I am pleased to support improvements to facilities where groups such as Warrnambool RSL continue their important work, delivering services to veterans and their families."
The Victoria Remembers Grant Program will also direct funding to an exhibition at the Shrine of Remembrance that will explore children's experiences of war through the lens of popular culture.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
