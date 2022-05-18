Funding boost for veteran services

The Standard

$12,000 funding boost for Warrnambool RSL's veteran services area

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 18 2022 - 5:49am, first published 5:30am
Warrnambool's RSL sub-branch will receive more than $12,000 to re-fit its veterans services area, after a funding announcement from Western Victoria MP Gayle Tierney.

