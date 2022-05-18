Buy in from Emmanuel College's playing group is steering the school towards a fruitful School Sport Victoria final series.
The College is undefeated after its 6.15 (51) to 4.8 (32) victory over Rowville Secondary College on Wednesday. It makes its match against Box Hill in a fortnight a must win to earn a home semi-final. Coach Chris McLaren said he couldn't fault his players' effort.
"Our boys really play as a team, they trust each other to play their role," he said. "They spend a lot of time together at school but there is quite a range of club footy they play. They come together and have really jumped onboard school footy."
In the best were Harry Keast, Henry Rhodes, Curran O'Donnel, Ollie Smith, Duke Bermingham and Luke Kenna.
"Our onballers, Henry and Harry, were terrific, and Curran as well," McLaren said. "Physically they set it up with their work rate and contested possession," he said.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
