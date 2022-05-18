The Standard
Photos

Emmanuel College's Australian Rules football team remain undefeated in School Sport Victoria play

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
May 18 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PRECISION: Judah Greene remains composed under pressure, firing off a bullet into Emmanuel College's forward line. Pictures: Chris Doheny

Buy in from Emmanuel College's playing group is steering the school towards a fruitful School Sport Victoria final series.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.