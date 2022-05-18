Train services resume but delays still expected

UPDATED, 11.40am Wednesday:
All V/Line services on regional lines have resumed but delays are still likely.
The Department of Transport said all services were back on track following a brief suspension due to a communications fault.
"However delays are likely as trains get back into position for the regular timetable," a statement read.
"Trains were initially held in their position across all regional lines because it was not safe for them to continue without drivers and controllers being able to communicate. V/Line then put alternative safety protocols in place to allow trains to resume by activating its backup communications system."
The department said V/Line was working closely with VicTrack and telecommunications providers to identify the cause of the fault and complete repairs.
Passengers are urged to check vline.com.au before travelling today.
The Department of Transport and V/Line thanked passengers for their patience.
Earlier: Warrnambool line passengers are facing significant delays this morning after all V/Line train services were suspended.
A "communications fault" has caused all trains to grind to a halt on all services throughout Victoria, including the Warrnambool line, according to V/Line.
V/Line is warning delays could last for 90 minutes.
It is not known how long the delays will last.
The Department of Transport said the communications outage was restricting the ability for the V/Line Control Centre to communicate with trains on the network
"Out of an abundance of caution, all services on the regional network are currently suspended," a statement read.
"V/Line engineers are working with our communication partners to rectify the issue as soon as possible.
"Passengers should reconsider travel on the V/Line network until the problem is resolved.
"The Department of Transport and V/Line thank passengers for their patience as work to resume normal services."
The latest V/Line information and network status is available at https://www.vline.com.au/
Coaches have replaced trains between Wyndham Vale and Waurn Ponds this week due Geelong Line Upgrade works.
You can view V/Line's updates here.
