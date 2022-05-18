Dream debut for young Cobden goal shooter

You couldn't ask for a much better debut into seniors.
Cobden's Jess Bouchier was named in her side's best and shot 20 goals.
The 16-year-old goal keeper said she was happy with her performance, but disappointed the side went down to Koroit 40-37.
"We were leading for the first three quarters but then they switched some things and they just got us in the end," Bouchier said.
She started with the club in the under 13s and stepped up from under 17s to take the spot of injured shooter Emily Finch.
Bouchier had a tough start to the year, tearing her quad at school athletics.
This sidelined her from sport for six weeks.
Bouchier said she hoped to again step up for seniors on Saturday.
"I'm hoping to have a good season and if I get a few more senior games that would be great," she said.
Bouchier said the other senior players were extremely supportive.
