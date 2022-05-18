Paralympian calls for return of rowing to Commonwealth Games

Paralympian Kathryn Ross hopes rowing may one day make a return to the Commonwealth Games.
The 40-year-old said it's an event she would love to compete in, especially when it's held in Victoria.
Advertisement
"I think it's wonderful the Commonwealth Games is coming back to Victoria," Ross said.
"Unfortunately I don't think rowing will be an event as it was taken out when the Commonwealth Games were last in Melbourne.
"It would be really exciting to see a sporting event make its way down to the south-west."
Ross collected two individual silver medals and a mixed double gold at two high-class rowing regattas in Italy earlier this week.
She will represent Australia at the upcoming World Rowing Cup 1 competition from May 27-29 in Serbia as she strives to earn a place at the world championships in August.
Ross hopes her rowing partner Simon Albury will be able to attend.
"I will compete in the single and hopefully the double as my rowing partner contacted COVID a few days before we were due to fly out a week ago," she said.
"If he gets the all clear he will come over for that race."
Ross said she loved rowing, but it was often tough to juggle work and competing at an elite level. "I train six days a week while working full-time as a nurse on shift work so it is quite challenging but I have great support from work and the institutes, my coach Renae, friends and family," she said.
"I have to be really organised and really segment my time and our efforts in when I'm working it's work and when I'm training it's training."
Ross said she was delighted to be back competing at an international level.
"The races were pretty tough," she said. "The weather was quite hot so it was challenging coming from the Australian winter, but it was amazing to be in Italy in beautiful (rowing) conditions."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.