Paralympian calls for return of rowing to Commonwealth Games

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated May 18 2022 - 4:24am, first published 12:38am
Kathryn Ross teamed with Dutchman Corne de Koning in the mixed double scull at the Italian-based international.

Paralympian Kathryn Ross hopes rowing may one day make a return to the Commonwealth Games.

