Moyne, Corangamite to split $160,000 cost to dissolve library corporation

Katrina Lovell
Katrina Lovell
Updated May 18 2022 - 7:15am, first published 6:30am
Extra $160,000 library bill upsets councillor

A new chapter for Moyne and Corangamite shires' library service has left the councils having to fork out an extra $80,000 each to wind up the former corporation - something that has raised the ire of one councillor

