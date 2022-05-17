The Standard
South West Working Equitation Club May Rally, Port Fairy Showgrounds, from 10.30am on May 22

By Anthony Brady and Lillian Altman
Updated May 19 2022 - 7:40am, first published May 17 2022 - 11:31pm
RALLY: Ruby Conlan with horse Jordan from South West Working Equitation Club in Port Fairy. It recently welcomed new members. Picture: Chris Doheny

It may be Federal Election weekend but there's plenty more activities to do once you've cast your vote.

