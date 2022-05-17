It may be Federal Election weekend but there's plenty more activities to do once you've cast your vote.
FILM: Port Fairy Film Society screening The Duke, Reardon Theatre, 7.30pm.
LIVE MUSIC: DJs Tyler Smith and Isaiah Silcock, The Cally Hamilton, from 8.30pm.
SHOWS: Game Boys Cinematic Universe, Lighthouse Theatre, 7.30-8.30pm. Kutcha Edwards, Hamilton Performing Arts Centre, 7.30-8.45pm.
FOOTBALL: Hampden: Cobden v Warrnambool, Cobden Recreation Reserve, from 2pm. Warrnambool and District: Merrivale v Dennington, Merrivale Recreation Reserve, from 2.20pm.
SHOWS: Kutcha Edwards, Portland Arts Centre, 7.30-8.45pm. Denis Walter, Lighthouse Theatre, 7.30-9.30pm. Loch Hart Presents: Live Music featuring Pinch Points, Hobsons Bay Coast Guard, Flynn Gurry and Sweat Dreams at the Port Campbell Hotel, 6.30pm-1am.
CRAFTS: Waterlillies with Delyce England workshop, Corangamite Arts Pavilion, Camperdown Showgrounds, 10am-noon and May 25, 1-3pm. Lantern making, Sea Scout Hall, Port Fairy, 10am-4pm. Wallpaper Madness, Mills Cottage, Port Fairy, 2-4pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Gabby Steel Scuttle EP launch, support acts Mel and Tess Music and Snakes Don't Need Keys, Seanchai Irish Pub, 4-7pm. The Banned, The Cally Hamilton, from 9.30pm. Ain't Misbehaving, Railway View Hotel Timboon. Pete Zoch, Cally Hotel, from 8.30pm.
WALK: Forest Therapy Walk, Tower Hill Reserve, 9-11am.
COMPETITION: Strong Man and Woman, Duke's Commercial Hotel, Koroit, from 1pm.
REPAIR: Repair Café, Port Fairy Community House, 10am-noon.
ARTS: Hamilton Gallery presents Skywhales: every Heart Sings at Dunkeld Consolidated School with artist Patricia Piccinini, gates 6am, launch 7am.
MARKET: Port Fairy Farmers Market, Railway Place, 8am-1pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Pyper and Dylan, Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, 2-5pm. Chris Meek, The Cally Hamilton, 5.30-8.30pm. Matt Sell, Warrnambool Bowls Club, 3-6pm. Richard Tankard, Warrnambool RSL, 2.30-5.30pm.
SHOW: The Robertson Brothers 1960s TV Variety Show with special guest Simon Brook McLachlan (from the original Jersey Boys cast), Lighthouse Theatre, 7.30-10pm.
TASTING: Tantalise your tastebuds with some non-alcholic beverages at The Cally Hotel from 3pm. Visit www.drybutwet.com.au.
HORSES: South West Working Equitation Club May Rally, Port Fairy Showgrounds, from 10.30am.
