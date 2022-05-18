Casterton export Kathryn Mitchell will have to earn her ticket to Birmingham the hard way after missing selection in Australia's initial athletics squad.
The javelin thrower was a notable omissions from the 32-strong squad named on Monday, all of whom have received automatic selection or invitations to compete.
Mitchell is the reigning Commonwealth Games gold medallist, after throwing a Games record 68.92m on the Gold Coast in 2018.
The 39-year-old has taken a break since competing in the Tokyo Olympics final last year.
However, she will have the chance to throw a qualifying distance for the Commonwealth Games at the Oceania Championships next month.
Earlier this year Mitchell was named Ballarat Sport Person of the Year.
It came after a challenging 2021 for the athlete.
The Tokyo Olympics was the first time Mitchell saw her partner and coach Uwe Hohn in 20 months.
The pair had planned to meet earlier in the year before Hohn, who was previously India's javelin coach, was caught in lockdown when the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged India.
Mitchell also suffered a shoulder injury which hampered her Olympic preparations.
Also, after qualifying for the final with a throw of 61.58m, she revealed that she had tweaked a hamstring weeks leading up the the event.
Despite this she placed sixth in a hotly-contested field at Tokyo, throwing a best of 61.82.
Mitchell previously won the Ballarat 2018 Sportsperson of the Year award after her gold medal win at the Commonwealth Games that year.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
