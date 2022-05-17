National selection for Hay

I had a pretty nervous wait for about 24 hours- Tyson Hay
Terang's Tyson Hay had to break it to his new boss he would need two weeks off his first day on the job.
Advertisement
But it was for good reason.
The 23-year-old has been named in the Cricket Australia National Deaf Squad that will take on England in the International Cricket Inclusion Series in Brisbane in June.
Hay said he was elated to be named in the squad.
"I was up at a training squad in Brisbane from Thursday to Sunday - there were 20 of us up there," Hay said.
He said the squad members were put through their paces at each training session.
"It was really full on, everyone was really pushing themselves to try and get into the team."
Hay said squad members were told they would find out whether they made the team on Monday night.
"I had a pretty nervous wait for about 24 hours," he said.
Hay said he had loved cricket from a young age and even joked with friends at school years ago he would one day represent Australia in a deaf squad.
He was been working with Dunkeld-based coach Stephen Fields in the lead up to the training camp.
"I've had some one on one coaching with Steve," Hay said. "I was lucky that he was happy enough to take me on.
"We sat down in my first session and spoke about what I wanted to focus on," Hay said.
He said he was pleased there were opportunities for people of all abilities to compete at an elite level.
The all-rounder, who said he prefers batting, said he would continue to work with Field over the next two weeks.
"I've been trying to learn to play the right shot at the right time, depending on what the game situation is."
The medium pace bowler has also been working on his bowling technique.
Hay said his parents Karen and Paul were delighted with the news.
Advertisement
"Once I told them they were over the moon for me," he said.
Hay's parents and his partner Chloe McGowan will fly to Brisbane to watch Hay compete.
The series will include three Twenty20 matches and two one-day matches.
Hay, who is the captain of the Terang Cricket Club, said he was extremely grateful to the people who had taken time over the years to act as a mentor to him.
"I'm grateful to the Terang Cricket Club," Hay said.
"There have been a lot of really good players who I have looked up to over the years."
Advertisement
Fourteen players have been named in the side.
Victoria's Jason Mathers has been named coach, while Job Van Bunge is assistant coach.
The matches will be held in Brisbane from June 8 to 17.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.