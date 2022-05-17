The Standard

Under the Auld Pump: Community service a driving force for harness racing stalwart

By Tim Auld
Updated May 17 2022 - 5:59am, first published 5:00am
SERVICE: Robert Arundell describes being involved in the community as "very rewarding". Picture: Supplied

From in the sulky at the trots to president of the Terang Mortlake Football Netball Club, Robert Arundell is a dedicated member of the community. He goes Under the Auld Pump with TIM AULD.

AT A GLANCE

Robert Arundell

Born: Terang on October 8, 1961.

