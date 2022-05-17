Yes. I've been a registered farrier with Racing Victoria since 1984. The way the system works now with the thoroughbreds is there's usually only the one farrier on-course; it's different at big country race carnivals like at Warrnambool earlier this month. They have two farriers on track. I'm good mates with Adam Ryan, who is in charge at the carnival. We work in conjunction over the three days. He'll go around to the barriers for one race and I'll go around for the next. We swap our duties around during the carnival and it works out well. I've also worked as a barrier attendant for more than 20 years. I must admit, I admire the work that the barrier attendants do at race meetings. They are the unsung heroes. They are all top horsemen, with their main priority being to look after the jockeys and horses. I'll never forget the old barriers used to rock and roll around but that's changed over the years with better barriers.