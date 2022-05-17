A new policy hopes to avoid a repeat of the city's past mistakes of planting "absolutely disastrous" tree species in Warrnambool.
Cr Richard Ziegeler took aim at the itchy bomb and plane trees labelling them "absolutely disastrous choices".
He said there were many differing views on the value of public trees across any municipality - and Warrnambool was no exception.
"It can spark fierce public debate," he said.
"We've had some disastrous choices in public tree planting in the past."
Councillors have voted to seek feedback on its renamed draft public tree planting and maintenance policy.
"This being put out to the community for consultation will hopefully erase any mistakes to be made in the future," Cr Max Taylor said.
Cr Debbie Arnott said it was important the correct species of trees were selected for the right places.
Mayor Vicki Jellie said the city's trees needed to be maintained either by being trimmed or cut down.
At the council's public meeting earlier this month, former councillor Peter Hulin raised concerns about the infrastructure damage to council and private properties caused by historic inappropriate tree plantings.
He also raised concerns about traffic congestion, pedestrian crossings, city beautification, speeding vehicles, lack of pedestrian safety in car parks, lack of safe bike infrastructure and "extreme dangers" on parts of the city loop.
Mr Hulin labelled some of the signage on footpaths as nonsensical, confusing, unreadable and dangerous.
He said there were trip hazards on footpaths and "countless dangers" for the elderly and visually impaired.
Mr Hulin also questioned what part of the CBD was next in line to be rejuvenated and paved with bluestone.
He flagged the idea of electronic signage to alert drivers of vacant car parks.
The council's chief executive officer Peter Schneider said a councillor group tour of council's assets, including the CBD, would be held this month.
The council also this month adopted its updated footpath policy which prioritising works across the city.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
