Wednesday night's meet at the Warrnambool Greyhound Racing Club has been cancelled.
Club general manager Craig Monigatti said the 12-race card had been abandoned due to the condition of the track.
"We had an issue with the condition of the track on Saturday and in the interest of animal safety we made a call to cancel," Monigatti said.
He said a number of races were cancelled on Saturday night due to the issue.
Monigatti said the track would be harrowed in the coming days.
He said this was scheduled to occur next week, but the club had made the call to bring it forward in the interest of safety.
"It's obviously very disappointing to lose a race meet but we've got to put animal welfare first," Monigatti said.
He said there were no injuries on Saturday night, but if the meeting had continued there would have been the "potential for that to happen".
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
