The Standard

Terang woman who stole from Casaccio Egg Farm spared jail

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated May 17 2022 - 4:32am, first published 1:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman who stole from family-run egg farm spared jail

A Terang office manager who stole more than $60,000 from a family-run business has been spared jail.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.