A Terang athlete has been selected to represent regional Australia in an international competition.
Caytlyn Sharp, who snared a world title in high jump at 14, will compete at the Oceania Championships in Mackay next month.
The 19-year-old, who has an intellectual disability, will compete in long jump, 100 and 200-metre sprints and javelin.
She said she was stoked to be selected because the COVID-19 pandemic and underlying health issues had affected her training.
"I've been in hospital a few times so I haven't been able to train as much," Sharp said.
Caytlyn gained selection to compete at the international event after placing sixth in the long jump at the nationals.
She gained a personal best and also competed in the 100-metre sprint and placed third in the javelin.
Her mother Cindy McDougall said she was proud of her daughter's efforts.
She said sport had opened a number of doors for her daughter, who now has a part-time job at ALDI in Warrnambool.
Cindy said it was incredible to watch her daughter compete.
"The Cayty that we had before she started sport, to the Cayty we had now, is so different," Cindy said.
"It has really helped her grow."
Cindy said the skills her daughter had gained as an athlete had also helped her develop coping mechanisms for her every day life.
Caytlyn now has friends all over the world who she has met through competing at events.
"I think it's an amazing opportunity for her to able to compete against international athletes," Cindy said.
She said she believed her daughter had achieved so much after gaining confidence in athletics.
"I don't believe she would be as capable as she is now without sport," Cindy said.
Caytlyn's efforts have also inspired her siblings to seek out other opportunities.
"It's shown them what you can achieve and what possibilities there are," Cindy said.
The mother and daughter will travel to Mackay together for the upcoming international competition.
"I'm looking forward to seeing her compete and catching up with some of the other athletes she has become friends with," Cindy said.
Caytlyn said she was training at least twice a week in the lead up to the event.
"I'm hoping to get some PBs," Caytlyn said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
